Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $742,000 Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,876 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after buying an additional 162,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $116,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTM Technologies Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. TheStreet lowered TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.47. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $17.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.48 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

