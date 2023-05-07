Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $408,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,640.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $408,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,700,640.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,879 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CDAY opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.54. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $336.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.12 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Articles

