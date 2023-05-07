Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 1,973.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $187,803.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,140,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.27.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

