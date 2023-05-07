Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,903 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 370.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $178.60 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $221.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.62. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.96 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.88.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

