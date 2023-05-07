Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:RL opened at $113.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $128.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

