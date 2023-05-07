Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 13,415 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,415 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

PKI opened at $129.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.11 and its 200-day moving average is $133.90.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $249,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.