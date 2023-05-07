Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 14,738 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,738 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AES were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in AES by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in AES by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AES by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 37.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

AES Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

