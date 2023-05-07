Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 16,581 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,581 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Settian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 6,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WST shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $368.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.78 and its 200 day moving average is $281.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $376.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,697.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,744 shares of company stock valued at $22,802,358 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

