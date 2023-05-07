Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 8,503 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,503 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after purchasing an additional 180,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,094,000 after buying an additional 826,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cognex by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,142,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after acquiring an additional 717,206 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,365,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,938,000 after acquiring an additional 883,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,887 shares of company stock valued at $290,525 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognex Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $58.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 22.76%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Further Reading

