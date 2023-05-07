Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $577,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.14.

Shares of UAL opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

