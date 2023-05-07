Robert W. Baird Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $112.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $113.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average of $101.73.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.