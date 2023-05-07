Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) to Sector Perform

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $111.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $117.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.21. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $125.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $686.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.28 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 8.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $2,614,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $2,614,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $5,795,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,591,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,435,296.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,806,231. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 5.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 129.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

