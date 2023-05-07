Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.26. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 87.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 3,697.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.