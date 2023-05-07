Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8,568.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,630,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588,251 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Johnson & Johnson worth $29,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $422.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.96.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 94.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

