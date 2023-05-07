Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $8.76 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,532 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.1% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,767 shares of company stock worth $10,910,811 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $310.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.12. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $311.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

