SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,016.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $385,113.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,199,016.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,758 shares of company stock worth $3,425,770 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

