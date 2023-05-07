SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 129.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,036 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,492,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,293,000 after buying an additional 1,103,108 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 462.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 990,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,940,000 after buying an additional 814,217 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 27.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,853,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,099,000 after buying an additional 610,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,950 shares of company stock valued at $624,868 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

