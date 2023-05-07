Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $69.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHAK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Shake Shack Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $66.29. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $1,759,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Shake Shack by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,621 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Shake Shack by 8,977.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 83,132 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,220,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

