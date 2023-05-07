Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48. Shopify has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

