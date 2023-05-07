Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s previous close.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $62.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.