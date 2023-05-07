Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

Shopify Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $62.54.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Shopify by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Shopify by 5,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,141 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Shopify by 5,093.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.