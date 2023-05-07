Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $62.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Shopify by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Shopify by 5,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,141 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Shopify by 5,093.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.