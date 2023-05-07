SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $3.53 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 million, a P/E ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

