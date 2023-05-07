Similarweb (SMWB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Similarweb to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Similarweb has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 43.29% and a negative return on equity of 202.33%. The business had revenue of $51.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.45 million. On average, analysts expect Similarweb to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMWB stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth about $2,411,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Similarweb by 51.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 38,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

