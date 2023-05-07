Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Chairman Acquires $162,200.00 in Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) Chairman George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 582,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Simmons First National Stock Up 2.0 %

SFNC stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.80 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $26,533,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,413,000 after purchasing an additional 911,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,814,000 after purchasing an additional 677,796 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,871,000 after purchasing an additional 621,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth approximately $9,018,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Further Reading

