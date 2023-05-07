SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $139,780.48 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $139,780.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,152,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,116 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $277,619.20.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $88.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.31. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $234.89.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. On average, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITM. TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

