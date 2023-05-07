SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 140.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 517.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in SiTime by 172.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 34.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $139,780.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,152,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $139,780.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,152,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raman Chitkara sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $127,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 352,777 shares of company stock valued at $41,492,839. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Barclays downgraded shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

SITM opened at $88.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.31. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $234.89.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. Equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

