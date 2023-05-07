SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $88.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $135.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

SiTime Price Performance

SiTime stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day moving average of $112.31. SiTime has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $234.89.

Insider Activity

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that SiTime will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $508,029.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $508,029.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $139,780.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,152,804.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,777 shares of company stock worth $41,492,839. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 87.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SiTime by 94.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter worth $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 191.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SiTime by 2,115.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 22,315 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

