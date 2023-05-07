SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of SLG opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). The business had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.2708 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -145.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

