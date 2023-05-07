SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stake Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,728,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,838,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $293.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.60. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

