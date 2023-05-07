Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 155.1% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 518,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 315,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.32. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $33.41.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $228.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $504,475.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $504,475.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 691,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,869,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,005 shares of company stock worth $2,739,035. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SQSP. Mizuho boosted their price target on Squarespace from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Squarespace from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

