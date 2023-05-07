STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Insider Sells $112,764.40 in Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.5 %

STAG opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $37.15.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

