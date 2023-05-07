STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Insider Sells $112,764.40 in Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.5 %
STAG opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $37.15.
STAG Industrial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
About STAG Industrial
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.