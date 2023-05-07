Stephen I. Sadove Sells 12,032 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

