Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 1,310 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

