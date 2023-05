StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Marin Software stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.48. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

