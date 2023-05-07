StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Up 2.6 %
NYSE:MXC opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.15. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $24.18.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
