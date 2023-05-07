StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.

In other news, Director John Abbott sold 42,216 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $128,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,612.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Seas Capital LP raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,371,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 142,295 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 4th quarter worth about $1,651,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

