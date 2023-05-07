StockNews.com Begins Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.35. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 766,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

