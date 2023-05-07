StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $21.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lipocine

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,678,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,988.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired 204,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,860 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 146.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.