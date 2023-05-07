Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

NYSE:SUM opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 553,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 80,378 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 765,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

