Susan Williamson Ross Sells 125 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $5,852.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5,533.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4,992.28. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,986.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $116.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of NVR by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.