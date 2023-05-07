Susan Williamson Ross Sells 125 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NVR Price Performance
NVR stock opened at $5,852.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5,533.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4,992.28. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,986.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $116.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
