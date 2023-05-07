Susquehanna Increases MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $51.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGM. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.13.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,955.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,870 shares of company stock worth $8,149,070. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $193,609,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.