SVB Securities Lowers Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $42.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at SVB Securities from $43.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $24.50 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 45,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $1,353,850.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,931,029 shares in the company, valued at $566,416,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, CEO George A. Scangos sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $250,219.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,462.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 45,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $1,353,850.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,931,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,416,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,063,431 shares of company stock worth $27,969,571 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

