Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,718 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 12,812 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 91,544 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 20,046 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,491 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,664 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $38.97 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

