TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after acquiring an additional 51,142 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TRP opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.74.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

