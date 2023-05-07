TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 14,896 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 474.7% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

