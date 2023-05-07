TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 15,800 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,320 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in LKQ by 432.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 558,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 453,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 10.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $20,797,178.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,345,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,057,807.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,737,969 shares of company stock worth $156,081,808. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

