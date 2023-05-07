TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 39,186 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,186 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 590,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 190,546 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 272,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 170,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

BB stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

