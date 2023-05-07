TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 5,308 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,087 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 19.2 %

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $211,136.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $211,136.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,680 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading

