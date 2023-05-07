TD Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 31,046 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,046 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $178.60 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $221.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Cowen increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.88.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

