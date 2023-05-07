TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on KIM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.08.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 383.35%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

